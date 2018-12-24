In South Africa, ousted president speaks his mind on Twitter

The ex-president, who was jailed for 10 years in the same island prison where Nelson Mandela was held during apartheid, has tapped into the view of many black South Africans who think the white minority got away with too many privileges, including economic power, and not enough punishment. He also has the sympathy of factions with the ANC that want to raise money for Zuma, even though he is blamed for a slide in the party's popularity.