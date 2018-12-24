Season recap: Sights and sounds of the 2018 Rainbow Warrior football season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heading into training camp, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Rainbow Warrior football team.
Hawaii saw its starting quarterback and slot receiver transfer out of the program while its star wideout, John Ursua, was on the road back to recovery from a torn ACL suffered last season.
With a personal turnover on both the roster and head coach Nick Rolovich’s coaching staff, it’s safe to say that the public’s expectations were low going into Week 1 against Colorado State. After all, the Warriors were also installing a new, yet familiar offense in the run and shoot.
But as Hawaii fans would soon learn, the Warriors came out to play this fall.
Saturday night’s loss in the Hawaii Bowl to Louisiana Tech will sting for time being, but that pain is only temporary.
When the team -- and fans -- look back on the 2018 campaign, there will be nothing but good memories: From the upset win over Colorado State, the unforgettable five-overtime win over San jose State, the return of the Paniolo Trophy to Honolulu and a stunning fourth quarter comeback against UNLV, just to name a few.
Finishing 8-6, a five-win improvement over last season and the third-best turnaround in the xcountry, a young core group of players returning next season and an exciting offense that’s easy on the eye, 2018 was a success for Hawaii regardless of postseason success.
