Seahawks back in playoffs, Carroll gets contract extension

"I would put this up there as one of his best years coaching, without a doubt. All the new faces, all the new coaches, the new guys, really just figuring out how best to utilize them so that we can be successful on the football field and perform at a high level, it's incredible," Baldwin said. "Now he's not going to get all the credit, because we do have an offensive coordinator and a defensive coordinator and all the position coaches who work their tails off, too. It's a full team effort, for sure, but I will say that I think Pete has done a fantastic job this year."