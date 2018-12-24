Partly cloudy skies, scattered showers for Christmas Eve

Two things that will affect our weather: An upper level disturbance southeast of the Big Island will move northward producing increasing clouds and showers through the first half of the week, particularly over the eastern end of the state.
A cold front approaching from the northwest will disrupt the trades Wednesday through Thursday, with land and sea breezes expected in most areas.
The cold front will likely move through the state on Friday and Saturday, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to the island chain.
This means morning partly cloudy skies then scattered showers for Hawaii Island. Breezy conditions with scattered showers from Niihau to Maui with some sunshine.
A series of overlapping northwest- to west-northwest swells will continue to support moderate surf along exposed north and west facing shores through the first half of the week. Heights may climb to advisory levels Tuesday night through Wednesday as a slightly larger reinforcement fills in from a decent sized area of gales.
This source will fade through the day Thursday.
A larger reinforcing northwest swell will remain possible by Friday from a developing low, currently east of Japan, that is forecast to reach storm-force category through the day Monday. The latest wave model guidance remains in decent agreement and depicts long-period forerunners associated with this source reaching the islands Thursday, building through Thursday night, then peaking Friday.
Heights will near warning levels around the peak for north and west facing shores. A gradual downward trend is expected through the weekend.
Small craft advisory until 6 p.m. HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
