Forecast: Hawaii in for a blustery, rainy Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is in for wintry conditions this Christmas.
On Monday and Tuesday, a cold front will move through the state, bringing locally heavy showers.
Some spots could even see thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, an upper level disturbance southeast of the Big Island will move northward, producing increasing clouds and showers through the first half of the week.
The wet weather is expected to stick around through the week.
A series of swells will continue to push up surf heights on north and west facing shores,
A larger reinforcing northwest swell will remain possible, peaking Friday. Heights will near warning levels around the peak for north and west facing shores. A gradual downward trend is expected through the weekend.
