Man arrested in Kapolei for felony possession of fireworks

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the City and County of Honolulu banned consumer-grade fireworks like sparklers and fountains, Oahu has seen a massive uptick in illegal fireworks being purchased on the black market.
Authorities have attempted to combat black market aerial sales in recent years after complaints for illegal fireworks skyrocketed.
On Saturday, Honolulu police arrested a man on suspicion of felony possession of fireworks.
According to police records, a 39-year-old man was taken in to custody around 11:45 p.m.
Possessing aerial devices and others professional-grade fireworks without a license is a class C felony, punishable by jail time and a fine upwards of $2,000 per violation.
The man remained in custody pending investigation Sunday morning.
Honolulu fire officials want to remind everyone to celebrate safely this holiday season. Aerial fireworks as well as fountains and sparklers are illegal on Oahu, and firecrackers are only sold to those with a permit.
