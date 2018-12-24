Kauai officials agree to $1M settlement in man’s death

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - Kauai officials have agreed to pay $1 million to the family of a man who died after being hit by a police cruiser.
The Garden Island reports the family of 19-year-old Michael Kocher Jr. reached a settlement with Kauai County last month.
Kocher of Hanapepe had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in the road in January 2015.
The lawsuit claimed Kauai police officer Irvin Magayanes was the first officer to respond, and he was speeding when he struck Kocher.
Magayanes was acquitted last year of a negligent homicide charge. The newspaper could not reach him for comment.
Attorney Aaron Creps says the police department has agreed to make changes to its training curriculum, requiring new recruits to watch a video about the consequences of reckless driving.
