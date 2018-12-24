HPD investigating windward Oahu shooting that left a woman in serious condition

WINDWARD OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police and other emergency crews responded to a shooting in Windward Oahu Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Waihee Place and Waihee Road.
Details surrounding the incident were limited, but the Honolulu Fire Department reports that a woman in her 30s was shot and transferred to EMS care.
At last check, the suspect reportedly fled the scene. As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, there were no reports of any arrests made.
The woman was listed in serious condition by EMS.
Police haven’t released details about the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
