HPD investigating 2 attempted murder cases in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two attempted murder cases in Kalihi on Sunday night.
Authorities say a 44-year-old man was stabbed around 7:30 p.m. on North School and Linapuni streets.
About 30 minutes later, another man was shot near Kamehameha IV Road and Kilolani Place, police said.
Emergency Medical Services treated the man in his 20s and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.
Police have not arrested any suspects in either case.
Police say they’re not sure if the two incidents are related because the individuals involved in the cases are not being fully cooperative.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.