Hawaii upsets Colorado 70-62 in Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a slow start for both sides, the Rainbow Warrior basketball team found its offense in the second half to edge out Colorado in overtime, 70-62 this afternoon in the Diamond Head Classic.
Hawaii (7-5) pleased the its home crowd at the Stan Sheriff Center with an early Christmas present as the Warriors took down their second Pac-12 opposition of the season.
Leading Hawaii to victory on the boards was forward Zigmars Raimo, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and an impressive 16 rebounds.
Jack Purchase also tallied 14 points and nine boards, including a dagger three-pointer in overtime to put the game out of reach.
Eddie Stansberry scored a team-high 18 points but the real story of the game was the play from point guard Brocke Stepteau.
Stepteau came off the bench for the second game in a row and battled foul trouble for the majority of the first half. However, the senior guard came alive over the final 20 minutes of play to score 13 points. It seemed that whenever the ‘Bows needed a basket, the ball was in Stepteau’s hands.
Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV scored 14 points and grabbed eight boards while Lucas Siewert led the Buffaloes with 19 points.
Next up for Hawaii in the fifth place game in the consolation bracket will be the winner of Rhode Island vs. Charlotte, which tips off at 7 p.m. this evening.
The fifth place game will take place Christmas Day on Tuesday, December 25th at 10 a.m. HT.
