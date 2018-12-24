Dressed as Rudolph, burglary suspect seen on video

(CNN) - One person certainly made it onto Santa’s naughty list.
Authorities said they are looking for a burglar dressed in a Rudolph costume.
The person police said was a woman, whose disguise was complete with a red nose, allegedly entered a business and stole numerous items early last week.
The brazen crime was caught on surveillance camera. The person’s face can even be seen when the costume is briefly removed.
In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, police called the suspect “Rudolph the red-nosed criminal.”
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the authorities.
