Coast Guard crews pull off 2 separate rescues off Maui, Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a busy day for Coast Guard crews who diverted from training to assist with two separate rescues off two Hawaiian islands.
The first call came in around 10 a.m. Sunday. It was reported that a snorkeler was suffering symptoms of a stroke on a boat off of the Molokini Crater near Maui.
The 69-year-old man was medevaced to Kihei boat ramp where he was conscious and breathing, officials said. He was transferred to emergency service care. No other injuries were reported.
Then later in the morning around 11:30 a.m., three boaters were rescued after their boat capsized about a mile off Kaaawa Beach on Oahu.
The mariners received EMS treatment at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, but none were seriously injured.
Coast Guard officials said a salvage plan for the capsized vessel is being formalized. The maximum pollution potential is low at three gallons of gasoline and marine battery.
“Our crews are always ready for any event they may need to respond to,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Beasley, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “The boat crew happened to be training in the area when the call came in and was able to respond even more quickly. It is in such situations their training pays off.”
