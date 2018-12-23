65-year-old man seriously injured in pedestrian accident

WINDWARD OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is recovering from injuries he suffered in a pedestrian accident Saturday evening.
Honolulu police said the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. A Honda van, driven by a 38-year-old man was heading south on Kamehameha Highway when he struck a man near the intersection of Kamehameha and Kahekili Highway.
The man hit was 65 years old, and in a marked crosswalk, police said.
Emergency crews responded and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition with injuries to his head and lower body.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
