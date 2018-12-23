Warriors sound off following disappointing 31-14 loss to Louisiana Tech

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the Rainbow Warrior football team’s 31-14 loss to Louisiana Tech Saturday night in 2018 SoFi Hawaii Bowl, head coach Nick Rolovich and defensive lineman Kendall Hune addressed the media after the game.
While the loss figures to be a tough pill to swallow moving forward, Hune said that the work towards next season “begins tomorrow."
As for Rolovich, he expressed his frustrations with himself and his players, but ultimately gave credit to a tough-nosed Bulldogs team that came to play.
