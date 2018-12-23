Warriors fall to UNLV, 73-59

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team started off strong against UNLV, but ultimately fell short of their dream of clinching the program’s first Diamond Head Classic in 73-59 opening round loss at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii actually led UNLV going into halftime up 28-26, but the Rebels began to find its rhythm on offense, scoring 47 second half points to pull off the win.
UNLV was led by Kris Clyburn and Joel Ntambwe, both of who scored 17 points apiece. Noah Robotham tallied 16 points of his own.
For Hawaii, a career-night for Mate Colina (13 points) wasn’t enough to provide the spark off the bench the Warriors needed in the second half. Drew Buggs recorded 16 points and seven assists and Eddie Stansberry could manage just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting.
With the loss, Hawaii moves into the consolation bracket and will take on Colorado Sunday afternoon at the Stan Sheriff Center, Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. H.T.
