Warrior fans may be disappointed with Hawaii Bowl result, but they witnessed FBS history

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - No college football team’s fan base wants to see their home team lose in a bowl game, especially in the fashion that the Rainbow Warriors lost against Louisiana Tech Saturday night at Aloha Stadium, 31-14 in the 2018 SoFi Hawaii Bowl.
But regardless of how Hawaii fans might feel a day after the game, the reality is that they witnessed something special - college football history.
Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson became the NCAA's career sacks leader Saturday, breaking the FBS record previously held by Arizona State's Terrell Suggs with 45 career sacks.
A fifth-year senior, Ferguson came into bowl week with 42.5 career sacks. He recorded 2.5, breaking Suggs’ record in the third quarter. Ferguson ends his senior season with a whopping 17.5 sacks.
As a team, the Warriors allowed nine total sacks - the most in a single game in program history.
While Ferguson was, at times, public enemy No. 1 due to his play and a couple questionable calls during his sacks on Hawaii quarterbacks Chevan Cordeiro and Cole McDonald, he solidified his legacy as one of the game’s elite collegiate pass rushers with his performance in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl.
