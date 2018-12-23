Trump's reluctant backers sour on his leadership, policies

Michael Bernstein is shown while shopping in Troy, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Bernstein voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and likely would do so again in 2020 if he sought a second term in the White House. Bernstein, 52, points to Trump's success in getting justices approved to the U.S. Supreme Court and the positive economy as evidence he chose the right candidate, but the freelance auto writer from suburban Detroit could do without some of what Trump brings. A small, but significant slice of the American electorate may hold the key to President Donald Trump’s political future. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya)
By STEVE PEOPLES, HANNAH FINGERHUT, and COREY WILLIAMS | December 23, 2018 at 6:28 AM HST - Updated December 23 at 6:28 AM
Graphic shows results of AP VoteCast survey for those who identify themselves as somewhat approving on President Donald Trump; 2c x 7 inches; 96.3 mm x 177 mm; (AP)

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A small, but significant slice of the American electorate may hold the key to President Donald Trump's political future.

Call them the Trump reluctant, a group that represents roughly 2 in 10 voters who only "somewhat" approve of the Republican president's job performance.

That's according to VoteCast, The Associated Press' nationwide survey from the recent midterm electorate. The survey reveals warning signs for Trump's GOP among the small voting bloc with big political influence.

Compared with the 27 percent of voters who describe themselves as strong Trump supporters, the "somewhat" Trump voters are much more likely to disapprove of Trump on issues such as immigration and health care, and much more likely to question his trustworthiness and temperament.

They're also more likely to have voted for Democrats in 2018.