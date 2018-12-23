No. 18 Arizona State knocks off top-ranked Kansas 80-76

Kansas tied it on two free throws, then Arizona State's Remy Martin hit a pull-up jumper with 58 seconds left. The Jayhawks (10-1) fumbled the ball away for a backcourt violation on the next possession and Edwards hit the two sealing free throws for Arizona State's second win over a No. 1 team. The victory set off a massive celebration inside Wells Fargo Arena as the students poured out of the stands onto the court.