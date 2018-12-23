Sources: Maui police fatally shoot man wanted on outstanding warrants

WAILUKU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants has been shot dead by police on Maui, law enforcement sources said.
The deadly shooting happened in Wailuku on Sunday.
Sources say the man shot and killed by police was 26-year-old Kaulana “Toji” Reinhardt.
On Dec. 20, MPD posted this wanted person bulletin online:
Hawaii News Now is looking into Reinhardt’s criminal record.
Sunday’s deadly shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Residents near Kaohu Street witnessed an surge of police following apparent gunshots.
Maui resident Phina Watson lives just down the road from where the incident unfolded.
“We were just heading out the door and we heard sirens,” she said. "It just was lingering and it sounded like they were just going back and forth."
“And then all of a sudden we heard gunshots, like rounds of gunshots. Lately we’ve been hearing fireworks but this one sounded different,” she continued.
Sources say when police confronted Reinhardt following a vehicle chase, he allegedly shot at the officers and they returned fire, fatally striking him.
Around 1 p.m., the Maui Police Department confirmed the shooting on their Facebook page, and added that Kaohu Street was temporarily closed to traffic at Market Street. “Preliminary reports reveal that no officers or any bystanders were injured in the incident,” police said.
The officers involved in the shooting will likely be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in the investigation.
This story will be updated when new information comes in.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.