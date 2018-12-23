Man dies days after pedestrian accident on Maui

KAHULUI, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died three days after a pedestrian crash on Maui, according to county police.
The crash happened Wednesday on South Papa Avenue just south of Kaahumanu Avenue in Kahului.
A man was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a four-door Honda Sedan. The 46-year-old Kahului woman behind the wheel was heading southbound on South Papa Avenue at the time of the crash.
Emergency crews responded and the man was initially hospitalized in stable condition.
Then over the weekend, his condition took a turn for the worse and he later died, Maui police said.
This marks Maui’s 17th traffic fatality of the year. During this time last year, there were also 17 traffic-related deaths.
Police said they don’t know if speed, drugs or alcohol were involved.
The man has not yet been identified. An autopsy will be performed to determine his exact cause of death.
