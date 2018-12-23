Louisiana Tech takes down Warriors in SoFi Hawaii Bowl Bowl, 31-14

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2018 SoFi Hawaii Bowl did not go the Rainbow Warrior football team’s way as the ‘Bows were blown out at home 31-14 by Louisiana Tech.
With the win, Louisiana Tech has now have won five-straight bowl games in five years.
Quarterback J'Mar Smith threw one touchdown pass and ran for another in the win. Smith helped rally his side from a 7-3 halftime deficit. He also threw for 285 yards on 19-of-31 passing and one interception.
On the Hawaii side of the ball, the run and shoot offense stumbled out of the gates.
Not having receiver John Ursua at the offense’s disposal didn’t help matters, but the unit as a whole missed opportunities throughout the game while making multiple mistakes as well.
The Warriors totaled just 226 yards of total offense and were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. They also committed 12 penalties for a whopping 140 yards.
Quarterbacks Cole McDonald and Chevan Cordeiro both struggled mightily, combining for 168 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on the game while completing 17-of-34 attempts. Hawaii was also sacked a program record nine times on the night.
Bulldogs defensive end Jaylon Ferguson became the NCAA's career sacks leader when he dropped Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro for a two-yard loss late in the third quarter. He recorded 2.5 sacks on the night, bringing his career total to 45 sacks to break the previous mark set by Arizona State's Terrell Suggs. Ferguson’s teammate Willie Baker also recorded four sacks of his own.
On the season, Hawaii finishes 8-6 with the team’s highest win total since 2010.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.