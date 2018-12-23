LIVE BLOG: Hawaii Bowl (Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech)

Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics
By David McCracken | December 22, 2018 at 5:44 PM HST - Updated December 22 at 6:13 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 1ST QUARTER: 1:05

LOUISIANA TECH FIELD GOAL!

- Bailey hits a 24-yard field goal to break the deadlock. LA Tech leads 3-0.

1ST QUARTER: 4:50

- Ouch. McDonalde gets hit hard on the sack on third down. Gaudion is forced to punt again. This is quickly turning into a chess match rather than the shootout many expected.

1ST QUARTER: 5:33

- Another good stand by UH’s defense as they force yet another punt. After the 34-yard punt, it’s Hawaii ball.

1ST QUARTER: 7:57

- McDonald overthrows Byrd on third down. Hawaii punts and LA Tech gets the ball at Hawaii’s 46 yard line.

1ST QUARTER: 9:09

- 12-yard gain on first down on a nice pitch and catch from McDonald to Armstrong-Brown. First down.

1ST QUARTER: 9:19

- Great stand by UH defense there on third down to force the hold. The penalty is decline and Hawaii has the ball back on offense.

1ST QUARTER: 9:34

- Louisiana Tech is having some success on its opening drive. They’ve officially crossed the 50 yard line.

1ST QUARTER: 12:39

- Hawaii is forced to punt after an unsuccessful opening drive. After the punt, LA Tech has the ball.

Aloha and welcome to tonight’s live blog for the 2018 SoFi Hawaii Bowl between the Rainbow Warriors and Louisiana Tech.

