LIVE BLOG: Hawaii Bowl (Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech)

LOUISIANA TECH FIELD GOAL!
- Bailey hits a 24-yard field goal to break the deadlock. LA Tech leads 3-0.
—
1ST QUARTER:
1ST QUARTER: 4:50
- Ouch. McDonalde gets hit hard on the sack on third down. Gaudion is forced to punt again. This is quickly turning into a chess match rather than the shootout many expected.
—
1ST QUARTER: 5:33
- Another good stand by UH’s defense as they force yet another punt. After the 34-yard punt, it’s Hawaii ball.
1ST QUARTER: 7:57
- McDonald overthrows Byrd on third down. Hawaii punts and LA Tech gets the ball at Hawaii’s 46 yard line.
—
1ST QUARTER: 9:09
- 12-yard gain on first down on a nice pitch and catch from McDonald to Armstrong-Brown. First down.
—
1ST QUARTER: 9:19
- Great stand by UH defense there on third down to force the hold. The penalty is decline and Hawaii has the ball back on offense.
—
1ST QUARTER: 9:34
- Louisiana Tech is having some success on its opening drive. They’ve officially crossed the 50 yard line.
—
1ST QUARTER: 12:39
- Hawaii is forced to punt after an unsuccessful opening drive. After the punt, LA Tech has the ball.
—
Aloha and welcome to tonight’s live blog for the 2018 SoFi Hawaii Bowl between the Rainbow Warriors and Louisiana Tech.
