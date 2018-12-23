‘It was crazy’: Holiday air travelers face long lines during record breaking season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year, travelers will face the busiest holiday travel season on record.
State transportation officials expect there will be more than 50,000 passengers moving through Hawaii’s airports every day until Christmas.
At the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Tonya Parker quickly rushed her two boys from the parking garage to their terminal to check in Saturday afternoon.
"Because it is always really busy and you always expect it to be hectic. They tell you to come two and a half hours before, three hours before for international," said Parker.
Her sons are flying to Vancouver to visit their father. But when the family arrived at the Air Canada terminal, there was no wait at all.
"Everyone is super mellow, there are no lines as you can see which is great. Much better than expected," Parker said with relief.
The same can’t be said for the other end of the airport where travelers are working their way through long lines at the Hawaiian Airlines terminal.
"It was crazy. It just seems like we have to go through so many hoops just to get our bags checked in," said Angela Molina who is catching a flight to San Diego. "You print out your boarding pass, get your baggage ticket, find the line that you are supposed to be in to drop your bag off. I love Hawaiian airlines but they should make it a little more organized."
She's not the only one worried about time, but most of the travelers we spoke to said they understand and appreciate everyone's hard work.
Nationally, the numbers are higher than ever before; more than one third of Americans are going somewhere this holiday season, according to AAA. Most are traveling on the road with more than 102 million riving for their holiday plans.
