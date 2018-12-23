Bulldogs celebrate SoFi Hawaii Bowl victory, praise Warriors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Louisiana Tech might have expected more going into the 2018 season, but a 31-14 victory in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl over the Rainbow Warriors ended up being the picturesque ending to the season that the Bulldogs wanted.
Winners of five-straight bowl games over the past five years, Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz and star defensive end Jaylon Ferguson spoke to the media about the team’s success, their experience in Hawaii and how formidable of an opponent the Warriors were.
To top it all off, Ferguson also became the FBS all-time leader in career sacks with 45, passing Terrell Suggs' previous record. He said after the game that he didn’t realize he broke the record until his teammates told him on the sidelines.
