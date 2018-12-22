What’s a partial government shutdown mean? We’ve got some answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A partial government shutdown looks all but assured Friday evening as Congress appears unable to come up with a spending deal that President Trump will sign.
So what does a partial government shutdown actually mean?
In short, nine federal agencies will be impacted: The departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, State, Transportation and Treasury.
Some 800,000 federal employees nationwide work at those agencies and more than half are deemed “essential” — which means they’ll have to work without pay. The others will be furloughed.
Will the shutdown delay package deliveries?
No, the U.S. Post Office is an independent agency and isn’t affected by the shutdown.
Similarly, the military also should remain unaffected along with air traffic control.
Could it delay Social Security checks?
No, the Social Security Administration is funded through September 2019 and so checks will be distributed on time.
Medicare also isn’t affected by the shutdown.
What about airports? Will travelers be impacted?
The shutdown isn’t expected to have an impact on travel.
TSA agents are considered “essential” and so will be working, even though they’re not being paid.
All federal law enforcement agents are considered essential and will be required to report to work.
Is the National Weather Service affected?
Some 3,600 weather service forecasters will continue working without pay.
Also affected: The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Employees there are also considered essential so they’ll be reporting to work without being paid.
“All of the life-saving functions of the National Weather Service, including us here at Pacific Tsunami Warning Center will continue normally,” said Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Director Chip McCreery.
"Our staff will all be reporting to work normally throughout the shutdown. I can’t tell you the details of how the pay schedule will work, but we will continue to work regardless.”
What about national parks?
While national parks may remain open, about 16,000 National Park employees will be sent home.
Popular attractions at Pearl Harbor, including the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, will remain open thanks to financial support from several nonprofits, but it’s unclear what type of services will be offered.
Meanwhile, most employees at the Commerce Department, NASA, HUD and the IRS will be furloughed.
Will food stamps be impacted?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said food stamps will continue to be distributed in the short-term, but funding could run out if the shutdown is lengthy.
Advocates also warned that the shutdown could hamper efforts of the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which provides supplemental food to food banks across the country.
