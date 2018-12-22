Instant Pots, paper towels and iced tea. Here’s the top seller at Walmart.com for every state in 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents of Hawaii share something with the people of Arkansas, Iowa and Utah.
And apparently, it’s their love for Instant Pots.
At least, that’s according to Walmart.
The retailer said Instant Pots were the top-selling item in Hawaii and those three other states on Walmart.com in 2018.
Beverages like iced tea and coffee were top sellers in several states, including North Dakota, Minnesota and Montana.
In Alaska, coconut milk soared to the top of list, while people in Maine bought condensed milk on Walmart.com.
And in several East Coast states, paper towels were Walmart’s top online seller.
Some outliers: The top seller in Idaho was refills for Easy-Bake Ovens. And New Mexico’s top seller was mason jars.
See the top sellers for each state below or by clicking here.
