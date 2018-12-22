If you’re heading to the airport this weekend, here’s a tip: Go early

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re among the thousands traveling off-island this weekend to officially start your holiday vacation, go early and spare yourself the headaches.
State transportation officials expected roughly 50,000 passengers to travel through Hawaii airports across the state daily, including international and neighbor island passengers. That means long lines at check in and TSA.
The lines were long at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Saturday morning. The TSA line stretched out the door and snaked along the curb.
“HDOT recommends travelers check their flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport and give yourself plenty of time to clear through security and arrive at your assigned gate,” HDOT officials said.
Officials are hoping an additional TSA checkpoint will help alleviate the traveler congestion.
“HDOT has constructed a new TSA checkpoint on the ground level of Terminal 1 between baggage claim carousels 8 and 9 that is available daily between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide passengers another TSA screening option during peak travel times. The new ground floor TSA checkpoint accommodates general boarding passengers and does not have a separate Precheck line,” HDOT added.
One way to ensure efficiency for yourself as well as other travelers is to pack properly, and within TSA guidelines.
All liquids, 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less in Ziploc bags, must be removed from carry-on bags for screening. TSA also screens food items, so be prepared to remove that as well.
Electronic devices larger than a cell phone, (i.e. laptops, tablets, etc) must be removed and placed in a separate bin.
Officials also urge outbound passengers to get dropped off as parking will be limited at HNL. At airports across the state, here’s how many parking stall are available:
HNL – 4,850, OGG – 1,200, LIH – 575, ITO – 475, KOA – 1,475.
