Haleakala slightly impacted by government shutdown, but still open

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The partial shutdown of the federal government is impacting a popular attraction on Maui.
Haleakala National Parks remains open to the public but with limited services.
The Visitor Centers in the summit district and the Kipahulu district are closed and will not be staffed during the shut down.
Park roads, lookouts and trails at Haleakala National Park will remain open, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.
“The visitors are welcome to come and drive the roads and walk the trails, and the overlooks are open, there’s just no services here,” Nancy Stimson of the National Park Service said.
The entrance fee into the park will be waived during the shutdown, however reservations for sunrise viewing are still required. Click here to make reservations.
The Pools of Oheo in the Kipahulu District are also closed and all park interpretive and educational programs are canceled.
“The National Park Service will not be providing services for campgrounds, including maintenance, janitorial, check-in/check-out, and cabin permits. However, visitors in Holua, Paliku, Hosmer Grove and Kipahulu tent campgrounds will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns are required,” the park said.
For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.
