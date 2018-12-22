Eastbound traffic on the H-1 is slow-going on the last weekend before Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heading in to town to finish some last minute holiday shopping? You’re not alone.
Town-bound traffic is slow going Saturday on the H-1 Freeway — at times resembling a weekday rush hour.
Motorists coming in from the west side begin to slow down near Waikele.
The congestion ramps up considerably near the H-1/H-2 merge, and lasts until the Waimalu exit. Drivers begin to lose speed once again on the H-1 near Kaonohi.
Honolulu police say there are no accidents causing the traffic, just a high volume of drivers on the road.
Considering this is the last weekend before Christmas, shoppers are likely rushing to the stores in hunt of that perfect gift or in search of last minute sales.
Eastbound traffic is smooth sailing throughout.
Still need to do some shopping? Listed below are the hours for the major malls on Oahu this weekend:
Ala Moana: 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pearlridge Shopping Center: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kahala Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Waikele Premium Outlets: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Windward Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
