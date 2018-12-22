Despite clear video of incident, suspect in baseball rampage still at large

WAIPAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three days after shocking video clearly showed a man on a rampage with a baseball bat in Waipahu, police are still looking for the suspect.
Two men were beaten in the incident and multiple cars smashed at a public housing complex on Pupupuhi Street in Waipahu. While onlookers called 911, others took cellphone video and pleaded with him to stop.
Authorities say despite rumors on social media, no has turned themselves in and people who might know the man aren’t talking.
“People are naming him on social media. What they need to do is name him and point him out to police,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, of CrimeStoppers. “In my opinion the reason why people are reluctant to come forward is they’re in fear of retaliation."
Tips, however, can be made anonymously by calling 955-8300.
The apartment where the incident took place is in a Weed and Seed law enforcement community.
Some residents say they're afraid and haven't been able to sleep since the incident.
"The housing needs to make our neighborhood safe especially for people with children. This is the second time. This is second time our kids was out on the balcony and saw somebody get bat on the head," said resident Chaleen Crowell.
Hakim Ouansafi, the executive director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, said the altercation started off property, then the man with the bat came running into the parking lot.
“It did not start on our property. It started elsewhere and it’s very unfortunate that it came into our property,” he said.
Witnesses say the men who were assaulted had tried to stop the perpetrator.
Ouansafi says no tenants were involved in the incident, though apparently one victim has family there.
The apartment, Waipahu Two, is considered one of the state’s safest public housing properties.
