Classic trade winds for the first weekend of Winter

Happy Winter Solstice. Enjoy the trade winds this weekend. We will be tracking windward and mauka showers as we head into the weekend. The leeward neighborhoods will see less rain and more sunshine.
Then some changes will be coming our way! It may be a white Christmas in Hawaii ... for Hawaii Island summits. The NWS is analyzing an upper level disturbance will drift up from the south on Monday and pass northward over the Big Island. This disturbance will produce enhanced showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across the state. Another cold front will approach the islands from the northwest possibly extending the wet weather pattern into the end of next week.
Let’s talk surf! The NWS is forecasting... a series of small, west-northwest to north swells will affect north and west facing shores through the weekend. A moderate west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday and peak Monday, with a larger reinforcing west-northwest swell expect to build Tuesday and peak Tuesday night. This swell could bring advisory level surf to exposed north and west facing shores. A large northwest swell will be possible late next week, possibly bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores. Short period choppy trade wind surf can be expected along east facing shores throughout the forecast period. A slight bump in surf along south facing shores is possible Sunday into the beginning of next week as a very small, long period south swell fills in. Otherwise, mainly background south swells can be expected.
