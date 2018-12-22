Classic trade winds for the first weekend of Winter

Let’s talk surf! The NWS is forecasting... a series of small, west-northwest to north swells will affect north and west facing shores through the weekend. A moderate west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday and peak Monday, with a larger reinforcing west-northwest swell expect to build Tuesday and peak Tuesday night. This swell could bring advisory level surf to exposed north and west facing shores. A large northwest swell will be possible late next week, possibly bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores. Short period choppy trade wind surf can be expected along east facing shores throughout the forecast period. A slight bump in surf along south facing shores is possible Sunday into the beginning of next week as a very small, long period south swell fills in. Otherwise, mainly background south swells can be expected.