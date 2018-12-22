‘Bows fall to Utah, 73-48

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team’s three-game winning streak was snapped Friday by undefeated Utah, 73-48 at the Cox Pavilion in the Duel in the Desert.
Hawaii is now 4-8 on the year. The ‘Bows couldn’t stop the Utes all night-long, allowing Utah to shoot 25-of-53 (47.2 percent) from the field and 40 percent from deep.
Utah was led by former Rainbow Wahine forward Megan Huff, who tallied a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Daneesha Provo led all scorers with 20 points.
For the Wahine, Lahni Salanoa scored 14 points for Hawaii and was the only player to score in double-digits for the ‘Bows.
The 'Bows are back in action on December 29th at Nevada to wrap up non-conference play.
