African boy brought to US by Dikembe Mutombo passes away after surgery

(CNN) - An 8-year-old boy who came to the United States to have a massive tumor removed from his face has died.
The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation announced that Matadi Sela Petit died Friday night due to a rare genetic reaction to anesthesia.
The boy arrived in Los Angeles on Dec. 12 from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
During surgery to remove the tumor, the boy suffered a reaction to the anesthesia and never recovered.
The foundation, created by and named for basketball great Dikembe Mutombo, had sponsored the child with others.
In a statement, the foundation said it is devastated by Petit’s passing.
