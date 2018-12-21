US envoy optimistic about N. Korea despite latest friction

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is shown the way by South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, during their meeting at the Unification Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. North Korea said Thursday it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the United States first removes what Pyongyang called a nuclear threat. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)