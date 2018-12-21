Trade wind weather to prevail through the weekend

The current northwest swell will continue to decline tonight, followed by a series of new, small, north and northwest swells Friday through the weekend. A moderate to large northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday, and persist through the middle of next week. This swell is expected to bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores exposed to the swell. A larger northwest swell will be possible late next week, possibly bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores.