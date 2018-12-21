Trade wind weather to prevail through the weekend

Trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend as a high pressure persists northeast of the area. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas while most leeward locations will remain dry. Wetter trade wind weather is possible early next week as an area of moisture and instability moves over the area from the east.
The current northwest swell will continue to decline tonight, followed by a series of new, small, north and northwest swells Friday through the weekend. A moderate to large northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday, and persist through the middle of next week. This swell is expected to bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores exposed to the swell. A larger northwest swell will be possible late next week, possibly bringing another round of warning level surf to north and west facing shores.
Short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores throughout the forecast period. Small, mainly background south swells can be expected through the remainder of the week and on into early next week.
Small craft advisory until 6 p.m. HST Friday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.