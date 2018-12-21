Sunrise Open House: Kalihi

December 21, 2018 at 10:36 AM HST - Updated December 21 at 10:36 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re heading to one of Oahu’s hottest neighborhoods: Kalihi.

It’s popular with homebuyers because single-family homes are often more affordable than other areas of town.

Let’s start on Nihi Street in Kalihi Valley.

The 3,300-square-foot home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the ground floor.

There are 4 bedrooms and another bath upstairs with separate entrances.

This home listed for just under $480,000.

Moving now to Kalihi Street. This 912,000-square-foot home sits on a 5,000-acre lot.

There are 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath.

Pricetag: $695,000.

And finally, this 8 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is on Umalu Street.

There’s lots of room for families, with nearly a quarter acre lot.

List price: $875,000.

