Sunrise Open House: Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re heading to one of Oahu’s hottest neighborhoods: Kalihi.
It’s popular with homebuyers because single-family homes are often more affordable than other areas of town.
Let’s start on Nihi Street in Kalihi Valley.
The 3,300-square-foot home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the ground floor.
There are 4 bedrooms and another bath upstairs with separate entrances.
This home listed for just under $480,000.
Moving now to Kalihi Street. This 912,000-square-foot home sits on a 5,000-acre lot.
There are 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath.
Pricetag: $695,000.
And finally, this 8 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is on Umalu Street.
There’s lots of room for families, with nearly a quarter acre lot.
List price: $875,000.
If you’re looking for your dream home, make sure to get out to an open house this weekend.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.