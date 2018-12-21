Stepteau looks to celebrate the holidays with a Diamond Head Classic title

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - for Brocke Stepteau, that is.
The Rainbow Warrior senior point guard will play in his fourth Diamond Head Classic this weekend and he’s looking to give the state of Hawaii a parting gift during the holidays in the form of a Diamond Head Classic title for the first time.
Seeing as this is his last go around with the Warriors, Stepteau is looking to make the most of this weekend both on and off the court. Not only is he playing with his basketball 'ohana on the floor, he’ll also have his own cheering squad in the Stan Sheriff Center crowd.
"It's going to feel a lot more like Christmas for me than it has been previously because I have all my family who Id' normally be spending with back home out here in Hawaii, which is kind of like my new home,” Stepteau said. “It's a blessing. And they get to see me do what I love, which is to play basketball. So it's even better.”
Stepteau has been a part of an NCAA tournament run and a Big West title during his time at Hawaii. But that doesn’t stop Stepteau from having a win at the Diamond Head Classic at the top of his Christmas wish list.
“I've seen Diamond Head, got to play in it for four years, and this is my last opportunity so it's a lot of pride playing in a tournament like this so you just want to bring a lot of energy. I want to bring a lot of energy and try to compete and win a championship."
Hawaii will take on UNLV this Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for noon. Tickets are available for purchase here.
