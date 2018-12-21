Some very lucky people are going to see ‘Aquaman’ himself at Hawaii screening

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of “Aquaman” fans are celebrating Christmas early this year with VIP tickets to a special opening night screening of “Aquaman” with the movie’s star — Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa.
Tickets to the private screening Friday at Ward Theatres were auctioned off as a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii.
And they sold for well over the starting bid of $250.
The cheapest pair of tickets sold for $950. The most expensive pair: $2,025.
Altogether, the tickets made $16,976.
Kids from the Boys & Girls Club have also been invited to attend the special night. And the VIP guests will not only get the chance to meet Momoa, but will take home signed memorabilia.
Hawaii News Now will livestream from the red carpet at the screening. Tune in on HNN’s Facebook page starting at 4:20 p.m. Friday.
