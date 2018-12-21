Record holiday travel expected

(CNN) - Going home for the holidays may take a little extra patience this year because holiday travel volume is expected to hit record levels.
Millions of Americans will be traveling for the holidays in what AAA said will be a record-breaking holiday rush.
The organization estimates that upwards of 112 million people will fly, drive or hit the rails - more than a third of the country, and the highest figure on record in the 17 years that AAA has been tracking holiday travel.
The total includes 6.7 million people flying, 3.7 million taking trains, buses and cruise ships, and more than 102 million folks traveling by car.
Road-travel delays are predicted to peak at up to four times the length of a normal trip in some cities.
Analysts expected Thursday to be the worst travel day around some towns.
Trips were made worse by severe weather in some areas, including high winds, flooding, and tornado activity in Florida.
Washington state saw a rare tornado Tuesday, and high winds there drove coastal storm surge Thursday.
