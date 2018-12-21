Pearl Harbor sites to remain open even if government shutdown happens

PEARL HARBOR (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a possible government shutdown, Pearl Harbor sites will remain open.
Pearl Harbor Historic Parks, the non-profit organization that operates the attractions, said it will continue to provide financial support to help the National Park Service continue daily operations to the sites.
Those include the Pearl Harbor Museum and Visitor Center and the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park, Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor.
Officials said U.S. Navy sailors who operate the shuttle boats would not be impacted.
It’s not yet known how other federal operations in Hawaii will be affected if there’s a shutdown.
The deadline for Congress to pass a spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown is at 7 p.m. Hawaii time. President Donald Trump promises a shutdown “will last for a very long time” if a border wall isn’t funded.
