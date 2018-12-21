He’s dedicated years to saving others. Now this Oahu lifeguard needs a rescue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Layne Fitzpatrick loved working in his outdoor office as a lifeguard for Ocean Safety.
"I had the dream job," he said.
In his spare time, the Army veteran and Makakilo resident taught kids to swim and surf.
But in October, life took a dramatic turn for the 56-year-old when he went to the emergency room suffering from what he thought was the flu.
It was much worse.
"They diagnosed me with leukemia," he said.
His leukemia is the most aggressive kind. Now he's in a race against time.
"They told me that my survival rate is not good if I don't get a donor," Fitzpatrick said.
So far, doctors struck out in their search for a match on the bone marrow registry.
His siblings aren’t suitable matches, plus Layne is part-Hawaiian and too few Polynesians are signed up as potential donors.
His family and friends are desperate to find someone who can save his life.
"I really hope that we will help him get through this unbelievably hard battle with leukemia. He has rescued countless people, as a lifeguard, in his lifetime. Now it's time to rescue him," Ivana Gabela Etimani said.
Fitzpatrick was first hospitalized at The Queen's Medical Center.
He's now being treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston where daily chemotherapy sessions can last up to 10 hours.
"I've lost 20 pounds already. And I'm still losing. The important thing in between my chemo is to keep eating as much as possible and try to walk the halls of the hospital," he said.
With support from his wife and son, Fitzpatrick is fighting to stay alive. Meanwhile, the cancer is putting financial stress on the Fitzpatrick ohana.
"It's tough. We just gotta move forward," he said.
The Fitzpatrick’s started a GoFundMe page called Rescue Layne Cancer Sucks.
And they’re encouraging people in Hawaii from all races to join the bone marrow registry at BeTheMatch.org.
All he needs is one person to become his lifeline.
