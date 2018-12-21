Heading to the Hawaii Bowl? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors will face off against Louisiana Tech on Saturday at the 17th annual Hawaii Bowl.
If you’re going, here’s what Aloha Stadium officials want you to know:
- Parking is $8 for cars and $31 for buses and limos.
- The lower Halawa parking lots (Gates 3 & 4) will open at 12:30 p.m. Gate 1 will open at 1:30 p.m.
- Spectators can be dropped off at the main Salt Lake Boulevard gate.
- Alternate parking is also available at Leeward Community College, Aiea Elementary, Radford High and Stadium Marketplace.
- No tailgating will be permitted after kickoff. Guests will be required to go into the stadium or leave the premises.
- Turnstile gates open to the public starting at 4 p.m.
- Each person is allowed one bag, along with a blanket or jacket and seat cushion.
- Strollers are allowed; however, they must be collapsible and fit underneath the seat.
