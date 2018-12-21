Hawaii’s Medeiros set for UFC return against Gillespie in January

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Yancy Medeiros is back. And he’s also making a return to the 155-pound division.
One of the UFC’s fan favorites, Makaha’s Medeiros will return to the Octagon January 19th to take on Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout. Newsday first reported the news earlier this evening.
Medeiros hasn’t fought since his TKO loss to Donald Cerrone back in February after pulling out of a scheduled welterweight contest against Mike Perry ahead of UFC 226 in July.
For Gillespie, he’s putting his undefeated 12-0 record on the line against Medeiros in a fight that could catapult him into the lightweight rankings with a win.
The fight card will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the inaugural UFC on ESPN+ 1 card. Fellow Hawaii native Rachael Ostovich is also set to fight on the card against Paige VanZant.
