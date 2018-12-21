Hawaii looks to make history at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are set to tip-off the 10th annual Diamond Head Classic this Saturday against UNLV at the Stan Sheriff Center.
This year’s field features a lot of other competitive teams, including Bucknell, Charlotte, Colorado, Indiana State, Rhode Island and TCU. Despite the competitive field, Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot likes his team’s chances of having some success over the holiday period.
“(We’re) really excited. Our partnership between ESPN and the University of Hawaii has been tremendous in a lot of ways for so long. It’s one of the great events nationally. Obviously, it’s great for our program, but nationally. Great basketball, great teams, great talent, great coaches at a great time.”
Hawaii hasn’t beaten UNLV in quite some time as the Runnin’ Rebels have won the last five-straight meetings between the two programs. This matchup marks the second time that the ‘Bows will take on UNLV in the Diamond Head Classic.
“I think coming into a game like UNLV, They’re a big rebounding tam but I think we could really take it out of them. It definitely helps us having some games where we won and having some games where we’ve lost. But we’ve put that all behind us now and we’re focused on the Diamond Head (Classic) now.”
Defeating UNLV would be a good start, but it’s not enough for Hawaii.
In the tournament’s history, no Hawaii side has ever won the Diamond Head Classic despite a couple close calls over the past few seasons.
“This year, I feel like we’re really good and we’ve seen some glimpses of that in our previous games,” said guard Eddie Stansberry. “So coming into this tournament, of course we want to win it all. You were saying yourself: It hasn’t been won by Hawaii itself coming into the tournament. We look to do that this year.”
Hawaii is 5-1 at home this year and will look to keep its winning ways going against UNLV tomorrow at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for noon. Tickets are available here.
