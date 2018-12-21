Fair weather and lighter trade winds as we approach the weekend

Breezy trade winds will be slowing down a bit for Aloha Friday. We should have fair weather all the way through the weekend with just a few clouds and maybe some light showers for windward areas. Showers and winds will pick up a bit starting Monday as an upper level trough approaches the islands from the southeast.
Surf is headed down for a few days, with no surf advisories posted. There will be a few small north and northwest swells for the next couple of days, with the possibility of an advisory-level swell arriving Monday. A small craft advisory remains posted for Hawaiian coastal waters.
Friday is also the first day of winter! The winter solstice will occur at 12:23 p.m. HST. It is the shortest “day” of the year; Honolulu will have 10 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.
