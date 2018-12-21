During Hawaii visit, Jason Momoa crashes wedding, dines at local eatery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -He’s home! “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is back on Oahu, crashing weddings and eating local food!
On Thursday, Momoa dined at Highway Inn in Waipahu and shared the “ono” food on his Instagram story.
The video showed poke, poi, lau lau, kalua pig, lomi salmon and more.
Fans also took to social media to post their sightings of Momoa at the restaurant.
Not only did he eat at Highway Inn on Thursday, but he also gave a couple the wedding of a lifetime by photobombing their photos on the beach – golden trident and all.
Instagram user Carina Cooper posted a series of photos on her Instagram page, saying “Best wedding crasher ever! Thanks for being so awesome!”
Momoa is in town for a special screening of “Aquaman” at Ward Theatres on Friday.
