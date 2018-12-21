Chances are ... legend Johnny Mathis will delight at back-to-back Honolulu shows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legend Johnny Mathis will take the stage at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Friday in the first of two shows.
In addition to Christmas classics, he’ll also perform some of his greatest hits — all backed up by a live orchestra.
The 83-year-old said his routine is what keeps him going.
He doesn’t smoke or drink. And he works out with a trainer five days a week.
And although it’s the singer’s 62nd year in the music industry, he says he still gets a little stage fright before every show. “When I hit that high note on ‘Misty’ that means my show was a success, I guess because that’s the first and the last thing I think about going on stage. I recorded that song and I think it’s my favorite song," he said.
