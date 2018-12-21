AP-NORC Poll: Christmas carols favored over Billboard hits

AP-NORC Poll: Christmas carols favored over Billboard hits
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017 file photo, Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York. A poll shows more Americans are favoring Christmas carols over recent Billboard hits, while longtime classics and recent comedies are the most preferred to watch during the holiday season. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows “Silent Night” as the country’s most popular, despite Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” becoming the highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 holiday hit in 60 years. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File) (Brent N. Clarke)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.AP Entertainment Writer | December 21, 2018 at 6:18 AM HST - Updated December 21 at 6:18 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A poll shows more Americans favor Christmas carols over recent Billboard hits, while "It's a Wonderful Life" is among the top holiday films.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows "Silent Night" ranks as the country's most popular Christmas song, despite Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" becoming the highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 holiday hit in 60 years.

The next favorite song is "Jingle Bells," while Carey's pop hit is named by 3 percent.

Nine percent of respondents listed the 1946 Jimmy Stewart classic "It's a Wonderful Life" as their favorite film, while "A Christmas Story" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" were the top choices of seven percent apiece.

Six percent named the comedies "Elf," ''National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "Home Alone."