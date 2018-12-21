Alba the albino orangutan returned to jungle in Indonesia

In this Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, photo. Alba, an albino orangutan, sits inside a cage before being released at Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. The world’s only known albino orangutan climbed trees, foraged for food and began building a nest after being released into a remote Borneo jungle more than a year after conservation officials found her starving and dehydrated in an Indonesian village. (AP Photo/Andi Jatmiko) (Andi Jatmiko)