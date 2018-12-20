Witnesses horrified as man with baseball bat beats 2 men, bashes cars in Waipahu

WAIPAHU, HI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a suspect who witnesses say went on a rampage with a baseball bat in Waipahu on Tuesday night, leaving two people injured and damaging several cars.
Neighbors and families with children say they felt helpless as they watched the violence unfold.
It all started when four to five men got into an altercation outside an apartment complex on Pupupuhi Street in Waipahu around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Witnesses said a man in a white t-shirt started swinging a bat, beating two men who tried to stop the rampage and busting through six cars.
Cellphone video captured the man repeatedly swinging his bat as witnesses scream in horror.
One woman pleads, “Those are not your cars.”
Neighbor Cheleen Crowell arrived at the apartment complex to find her car windshield damaged with a huge hole.
"We came home and we had guys on the ground with their heads bat and glass everywhere and the whole building was outside watching," she said.
Paramedics said the two men were injured with apparent blunt force trauma to the head. One went to the hospital in serious condition.
“So my brother is out of the hospital. He got several stitches on his head. His head is swollen. He’s pretty much just resting now,” said Fifteen Sebastian, who lives at the complex with his brother.
Sebastian told Hawaii News Now he doesn’t know what started the altercation, but fears more violence.
“I’m actually pretty much worried. My mother, too. She’s worried about our house getting broken into,” he said.
Neighbor Jennifer Ungos shared the video of beating on social media and says complaints about safety have gone nowhere. “I am worried because right here and down the road there’s always riots, some kind of things going on,” she said.
Some neighbors say they know who the man with the bat is and that he lives nearby.
Police have opened three assault investigations and multiple criminal property damage cases. Anyone with information should call police or Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.